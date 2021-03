Actress Ankita Lokhande, who is an avid social media user, was the first choice for Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Happy New Year’ but the role was later played by Deepika Padukone. Not only this, but she was also approached for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and Salman Khan’s ‘Sultan’. But the actress rejected all the films back then.