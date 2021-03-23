Bruce Willis celebrates 12-year wedding anniversary with Emma Heming

Bruce Willis celebrates 12-year wedding anniversary with Emma Heming

Mid-Day

Published

She shared a photo of the pair cuddling up together and captioned it as, "Boy I sure do love this guy to the moon and back! Even though there`s been times I would have loved to take him to the moon, drop him off, and come back solo. That`s what 12 years of marriage looks like, right?"

Full Article