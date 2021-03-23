She shared a photo of the pair cuddling up together and captioned it as, "Boy I sure do love this guy to the moon and back! Even though there`s been times I would have loved to take him to the moon, drop him off, and come back solo. That`s what 12 years of marriage looks like, right?"Full Article
Bruce Willis celebrates 12-year wedding anniversary with Emma Heming
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming celebrates their 12-year wedding anniversary
The actor and the model married in 2009 on the Turks and Caicos Islands.
FOXNews.com
Emma Heming Jokes About Dropping Bruce Willis on the Moon in Sweet 12-Year Wedding Anniversary Post
The model wife of the 'Die Hard' star continues to shower him with praises just two days after she celebrated his 66th birthday..
AceShowbiz