Kylie Jenner Speaks After Asian Doll Defends Her

Kylie Jenner Speaks After Asian Doll Defends Her

SOHH

Published

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is stepping up. The hip-hop on-again, off-again girlfriend and baby mother to rap heavyweight Travis Scott‘s daughter Stormi Webster has addressed sparking drama for asking people to donate money for her makeup artist’s medical surgery. Kylie Jenner Speaks After Drama Ignites Jenner hit up Instagram to keep things 100 on […]

Full Article