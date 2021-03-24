‘Virginia Woolf,’ ‘Goldbergs’ star George Segal dies at 87
Published
George Segal, the banjo player turned actor who was nominated for an Oscar for 1966's “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” and worked into his late 80s on the…Full Article
Published
George Segal, the banjo player turned actor who was nominated for an Oscar for 1966's “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” and worked into his late 80s on the…Full Article
The Oscar-nominated actor, who recently wrapped up an eighth season on the ABC show The Goldbergs, died on Tuesday morning of..
George Segal, the Oscar-nominated actor who sparred with Richard Burton in "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf," romanced Glenda..