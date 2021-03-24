Jack Whitehall To Host BRIT Awards 2021

It's his fourth year in a row...



*Jack Whitehall* will return as host of the BRIT Awards this year.



The ceremony takes place in May, and follows socially distanced endeavours by the Stateside Grammy awards.



Now taking place on May 11th, the BRITs is set to be altered, but some things will remain the same.



Returning for a fourth bite at the hosting cherry, Jack Whitehall will act as compere, in a move revealed by *The Sun*.



Speaking to the red top, Jack said: “I’d honestly have done it if they’d held it in a field with just me and Craig David!"



“I must be doing something right to be invited back. This is about celebrating all the artists that made the music which helped us get through what’s been a b*d of a year. It’s also now just a nice excuse to get out of the house and put on a suit.



Previous host James Corden stopped after his third year.



The announce was made on social media a few moments ago:







I’m very excited to be back hosting the @BRITs for the fourth time in a row! Let’s do this! See you on May 11th #BRITs pic.twitter.com/J9FJ9OKoXU



— Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) March 23, 2021



