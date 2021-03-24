Lemmy's Ashes Were Made Into Bullets

He went out in style...



Full throttle rock 'n' roll legend *Lemmy* had his ashes made into bullets, it has emerged.



The *Motorhead* frontman lived life on the wild side, with his story becoming a by-word in hell-raising excess.



He had a heart of gold, however, and that's exactly why fans loved him - that *straight-talking, unrelenting honesty*.



Lemmy's death in 2015 robbed the rock world of a true icon, yet his memory lives on in a curious way.



Former MTV host Riki Rachtman revealed in a post online that after his cremation service Lemmy's ashes were turned into bullets, and gifted to friends.



Engraved with his name, it's an appropriately stylish way for the great man to bow out.







Before his death #Lemmy asked for his ashes to be put in some bullets & handed out to his closest friends Today I received a bullet & was literally brought to tears Thank you @myMotorhead pic.twitter.com/gnI9aWe4iU



— Rev. Riki Rachtman (@RikiRachtman) March 22, 2021



