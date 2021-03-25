Ranveer Singh hopped on to Instagram and shared a carousel of pictures featuring the Om Shanti Om star.Full Article
Ranveer Singh smilingly gazes at Deepika Padukone in latest Instagram post
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Neha Kakkar shares glimpses of her pre holi party with family | Taapsee Pannu posts 'pitch set' picture of 'Shabaash Mithu'
IANS INDIA
Singer Neha Kakkar and her hubby Rohan Preet Singh have already started their Holi celebration.Actress Taapsee Pannu took to..
-
Deepika drops a comment on Ranveer's post
IndiaTimes
-
Bolly Buzz: SC rejects SSR's sister plea
IndiaTimes
You might like
More coverage
Ranveer Singh shares cute selfie with Deepika Padukone | Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' poster unveiled
IANS INDIA
Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh leave no chance to bring a smile to their fans' faces -- especially with their PDA..