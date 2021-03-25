A number of major circuits, including Cinemark in the U.S., refused to carry `Raya` because they wanted more generous terms in exchange for the film playing day-and-date. It remains to be seen whether that pattern repeats itself with `Black Widow` and `Cruella`.Full Article
Black Widow, Cruella to debut simultaneously
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
‘Black Widow’ release set for July 9, will hit theatres and stream on Disney Plus simultaneously
Hindu
‘Cruella’, the prequel to ‘101 Dalmatians’ that serves as an origin story for iconic villain, is arriving as scheduled on..
-
'Black Widow' and 'Cruella' Will Hit Theaters and Disney+ at the Same Time Following Date Shifts
AceShowbiz
-
Disney announces release dates for 'Black Widow' and 'Cruella'
Upworthy
-
Disney’s Day-And-Date ‘Black Widow’ & ‘Cruella’ Decision Creates Aftershock In Industry Aching For Box Office Normalcy
Upworthy
-
Disney to Release "Black Widow" and "Cruella" on Disney+ and in Theaters Simultaneously
Motley Fool
You might like
More coverage
Disney Plus Premier Access lets subscribers watch 'Raya and the Last Dragon' while it's still playing in theaters for a one-time $30 fee
Business Insider
With Premier Access you can now stream "Raya and the Last Dragon" through Disney Plus. "Black Widow" and "Cruella" will be..
-
Black Widow and Cruella to premiere on Disney+ at the same time as in theatres
Belfast Telegraph
-
‘Black Widow’ and ‘Cruella’ will get Premier Access releases on Disney+
TechCrunch
-
Black Widow’s delays will finally end with combined theatrical, Disney+ launch
Ars Technica
-
Disney to debut 'Black Widow,' 'Cruella' in theaters and Disney+ as it shifts dates for seven summer films
Upworthy