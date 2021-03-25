George Segal`s most famous turn came in the 1966 drama "Who`s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?", which is based on Edward Albee`s critically-lauded play of the same name.Full Article
Veteran actor George Segal dies at 87
George Segal, who most recently played Albert "Pops" Solomon on "The Goldbergs", died on Tuesday due to complications from bypass..
Veteran actor George Segal died Tuesday from complications of a bypass surgery, his wife said. He was 87.