Listen: TESSEL - 'Cinema' (ft. Amber Arcades)

In case you haven't noticed, there's an absolute gold rush of indie rock coming out of the Netherlands right now.



Frisky Utrecht quartet TESSEL are part of this wave, and their latest indie pop jammer featuring a noted country-fellow.



Amber Arcades lends her vocal to 'Cinema', and it is an absolute delight - a fusion of two expert talents, it builds on the central lyrical motif of two people on an unsatisfactory date.



A story of love gone sour across a 90 minute feature film, 'Cinema' has a unique charm all of its own.



TESSEL comment...



"'Cinema' is a duet from the perspective of two lovers. They go on a date to the cinema, the place they first met. However, something does not seem to be right, they both feel it, but do not dare to say it to each other."



"An intense love that has quickly blown over. Popcorn on your lap, a soda in the cup holder on the chair - 3,2,1 - the film is running. A story identical to that of the two lovers is projected onto the screen... resulting in a 'break-up' scene. The hall light comes on, the show is over, the two in the room look at each other knowing that this would be their last date in the cinema."



Photo Credit: *Casper Buijtendijk*



