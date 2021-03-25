VERZUZ co-creators Timbaland and Swizz Beatz were on The Breakfast Club radio show, and of course the talk turned to fantasy-booking music battles. When it came to a hypothetical matchup of R&B superstars Chris Brown and Usher, one of the legendary producers made his pick clear. Timbaland Says Chris Brown’s Catalog Is Unbeatable Breakfast Club […]Full Article
Timbaland Predicts Who Would Win Chris Brown VERZUZ Usher
