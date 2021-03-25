Taylor Swift ends legal battle with US theme park
Published
The singer and the Utah theme park Evermore agree to settle their copyright dispute without payment.Full Article
Published
The singer and the Utah theme park Evermore agree to settle their copyright dispute without payment.Full Article
Taylor Swift's legal team have filed a countersuit against Evermore Park in Utah, accusing attraction bosses - who are suing the..
UPDATE: Taylor Swift and Evermore theme park are shaking off their respective lawsuits. Following a legal battle over the evermore..