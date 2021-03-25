Babe Rainbow Team Up With Jaden For 'Your Imagination'

It's an other-worldly psychedelic gem...



Byron Bay outlaws *Babe Rainbow* have invited *Jaden* into their realm.



The Australian psychedelic mavericks holed up in Topanga Canyon at the end of their last Stateside tour, jotting down some future-facing ideas.



Returning to their usual Byron Bay studio haunt The Music Farm, Babe Rainbow have brought their next chapter into focus.



New single 'Your Imagination' is online now, an other-worldly psychedelic gem, one that wraps blissful melody around phantom-like wisps of sound.



In a truly extraordinary coup, Babe Rainbow have nabbed a guest spot from Jaden Smith on the song, which transforms 'Your Imagination' into something else entirely.



Tune in now.



Babe Rainbow will release new album 'Changing Colours' on May 14th.



Photo Credit: *Maclay Heriot*



