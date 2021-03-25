KARMACODA's 'Make Me The One' Has A Graceful Charm

Watch the cinematic video now...



*KARMACODA* have a real sense of richness and depth to their music.



The project is spearheaded by the vocals of Jessica Ford, a singer who spent a decade in Nashville first learning, and then honing her craft.



Brett Crockett (aka B. on vocals and producer) and Japanese-American multi-instrumentalist Eric Matsuno (bass and other unique elements) complete this triad, with KARMACODA offering languorous, emotive alt-pop shapes.



While the production is gorgeous there's also a refinement to their songwriting, with those contoured edges applying a fresh intensity to the work.



New single 'Make Me The One' has a graceful charm, with KARMACODA exuding seduction on this enveloping alt-pop statement.



We're able to bring you the video, and it's the perfect counterpoint to the project's immersive soundscapes.



Speaking of the video, director Gianfranco Bichine tells us: "The look and feel of the video for 'Make Me The One' was inspired by the legendary film 8 ½ by Frederico Fellini. We thought the use of black and white cinematography and strong lighting which created dynamic shadows was a perfect complement to the song’s lyrics and Jessica’s emotional vocals..."



Tune in now.



Grab 'Make Me The One' *HERE.*



