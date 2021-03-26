WATCH: GA State Troopers Forcibly Remove State Rep from Capitol After She Tries to Crash Governor’s Signing of New Voting Restrictions Bill (UPDATED)
Published
A Georgia state representative was physically detained by state troopers and forcibly removed from the Capitol after she reportedly tried to crash Gov. Brian Kemp’s signing of a new voter restrictions bill. Per an Instagram video from Hannah Joy Gebresilassie (@hannahjoytv), state Rep. Park Cannon (D) was filmed being manhandled by two state police officers and marched through the statehouse. As she […]Full Article