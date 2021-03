Kangana Ranaut has impressed with powerful performances in films like 'Fashion', ‘Queen’, ‘Gangster’, ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, amongst others. The actress, who recently bagged the National Film Award in the Best Actress category for ‘Panga’ and ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’, has been flitting from the sets of one film to the other. She has an interesting list of films lined up for release in the months ahead. Check them out: