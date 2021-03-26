Cary Fukunaga Tapped to Direct Comic Book Movie 'Tokyo Ghost'
After the James Bond movie, the 'No Time to Die' helmer is next stepping behind the lens for the upcoming big-screen adaptation of cult sci-fi graphic novel.Full Article
Legendary has closed a deal for Cary Fukunaga to produce and direct “Tokyo Ghost,” based on the Image comic by Rick Remender..