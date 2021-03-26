Chrissy Teigen Deletes Twitter After 10 Years Following NLE Choppa’s Own Issues

Chrissy Teigen Deletes Twitter After 10 Years Following NLE Choppa’s Own Issues

SOHH

Published

Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen has had enough. The wife to G.O.O.D Music singer John Legend went to Twitter to reveal she’s simply had enough before deleting her account. Chrissy Teigen Is Done W/ Twitter Teigen tweeted out a message to her roughly 14 million Twitter followers. She thanked everybody for the support but noted […]

Full Article