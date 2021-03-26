From producer Ajay Devgn not playing the lead to having to tackle comparisons with Scam 1992, The Big Bull director Kookie Gulati talks about his passion project.Full Article
Kookie Gulati on The Big Bull: Ajay Devgn suggested Abhishek Bachchan for role
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
