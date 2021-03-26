Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X is blowing fans’ minds. If you had a problem with Cardi B‘s “WAP” music video, then you’d better not watch the “Old Town Road” star’s newest visuals. Lil Nas X Shares New ‘Montero’ Video Lil Nas X’s new “MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)” music video is dropping everybody’s jaw. […]Full Article
Lil Nas X Drops Mind-Blowing + Sinful ‘Montero’ Music Video
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Fans Praise Lil Nas X's Unabashedly Queer 'Montero' Music Video
Wibbitz Top Stories
Fans Praise Lil Nas X's Unabashedly Queer 'Montero' Music Video .
Lil Nas X dropped his new single,
"Montero (Call Me By..