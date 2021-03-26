BREAKING: Sharon Osbourne Leaving The Talk Amid Controversy Over Piers Morgan Segment
Mediaite0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Piers Morgan sticks up for 'bullied' Sharon Osbourne
Tamworth Herald
The 55-year-old has defended his friend after it was announced she will no longer appear on US chat show The Talk
You might like
More coverage
Sharon Osbourne Leaves 'The Talk' After Racism Scandal
AceShowbiz
The news of her departure arrives two weeks after the 68-year-old British was involved in a heated argument with black co-host..
-
Sharon Osbourne quits The Talk after threats for supporting Piers Morgan over Meghan Markle
Upworthy
-
Sharon Osbourne leaves 'The Talk' after 11 seasons following heated Piers Morgan debate
Upworthy
-
Sharon Osbourne leaving 'The Talk' following racism controversy
PIX 11
-
Sharon Osbourne leaves The Talk following on-air row
Belfast Telegraph