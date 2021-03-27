'The Suicide Squad 2' trailer out!
Filmmaker James Gunn has officially dropped the full-length R-rated trailer of his highly anticipated film 'The Suicide Squad 2', and it is all things explosive, gory and wild.Full Article
THE SUICIDE SQUAD Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: From writer/director James Gunn comes Warner Bros. Pictures' superhero..
There's a brand new trailer for the upcoming new movie The Suicide Squad