Check out Ranveer Singh’s look from Cirkus

Rohit Shetty has announced the last schedule of his upcoming film ‘Circus’ with a behind-the-scenes click featuring his leading man Ranveer Singh. With the spotlights on, Ranveer looks all set to put up yet another stellar act in front of the camera. Unveiling Ranveer’s look, Rohit Shetty had captioned the moments, “It's been a hell of a ride so far! And now... The final countdown begins! Heading towards the final schedule of CIRKUS.”