Hilary Duff gives birth to third child, her second with husband Matthew Koma
Published
Hilary Duff announced the birth of her third child, a daughter named Mae James Bair, whom she shares with husband Matthew Koma.Full Article
Published
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's newborn has arrived! On Saturday, March 27, the actress and her musician hubby announced the birth..
Hilary Duff is hoping her third child will be another boy, because she’s “a little scared” to have two girls after her..