Joe Biden Cemented His Partnership With Kamala Harris This Week

Joe Biden Cemented His Partnership With Kamala Harris This Week

Mediaite

Published

President Joe Biden removed all doubt this week as to whether he is ride-or-die for Vice President Kamala Harris — if any such doubt even remained. Vice President Harris hasn’t gotten nearly the attention she deserves from a mainstream press that doesn’t seem to have an appreciation for the history being made every day of […]

Full Article