Diamond and Silk Say The Military Should Remove Biden From Office Because He Tripped Up The Stairs: Looks Like ‘A Cognitive Problem’
Newsmax hosts Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, better known as “Diamond and Silk,” called for the military to remove President Joe Biden from office, citing his tripping on the stairs to Air Force One as proof of “a cognitive problem.” “Biden probably won’t even last four years,” Diamond told David Brody, host of Newsmax’s The Water Cooler. […]Full Article