Actor Radhika Apte has come on board to play a spy in her forthcoming film 'Mrs Undercover', the makers announced on Sunday. Abir Sengupta, who directed Kiara Advani-starrer 'Indoo Ki Jawani', has turned producer with the film. 'Mrs Undercover' marks the directorial debut of writer-director Anushree Mehta. The film also stars actor Sumeet Vyas.