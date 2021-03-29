The Surfing Magazines Hit Back With 'Sports Bar'

It's a sleek garage rock banger from the returning group...



*The Surfing Magazines* have shared their addictive new single 'Sports Bar'.



The band is a super-group of sorts, blending 50% of Slow Club with 66% of The Wave Pictures.



All low hung guitars, gnarly riffs, and acerbic word play, The Surfing Magazines released their debut album in 2017 to no small degree of acclaim.



Heading back into the studio last year, preening new single 'Sports Bar' matches a T-Rex chug to some off kilter Stephen Malkmus moments.



It's done with a dose of wit and carefree humour, with The Surfing Magazines never taking themselves too seriously.



Fun and frisky garage rock with an element of Modern Lovers minimalism, it comes with a neat new video.



Say the band...



“..it's like The Modern Lovers if Marc Bolan had sung lead vocals instead of Jonathan Richman, with a bridge ripped out of Pavement, only better than any of those people’s music."



Tune in now.



The Surfing Magazines will release their second album 'Badgers Of Wymeswold' later this year on Moshi Moshi.



