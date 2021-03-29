Got a COVID vaccine? Here's how to treat the side effects, including pain, swelling and more
Published
COVID-19 vaccines can cause side effects – but there are ways to minimize symptoms. Here's how to treat pain, swelling, fever and more at home.
Published
COVID-19 vaccines can cause side effects – but there are ways to minimize symptoms. Here's how to treat pain, swelling, fever and more at home.
If you’re interested in getting a Moderna Vaccination there’s a local doctor’s office giving them out to the..
One Doctor in Lafayette took to Tik Tok to explain why