My Bloody Valentine Are Teasing Something

But what could it be...?



*My Bloody Valentine* seem to be teasing something.



The legendary shoegaze group took to socials earlier today - March 29th - with a mysterious clip.



Seeming to contain archive footage, a date - March 31st - was mentioned.



By coincidence, reclusive lead Kevin Shields is set to host a special *Listening Party on Twitter in May*.



So, what could they be up to? It's been a while since their previous studio album 'm b v' but we'd be surprised if the band had completed work on a new album.



Our bet is that My Bloody Valentine's full catalogue will be coming to streaming services - at the time of writing, *seminal LP 'Loveless' remains offline*.



Time will tell!







https://t.co/PeOFgvPMpi pic.twitter.com/X3Bom75kVs



— my bloody valentine (@TheOfficialMBV) March 29, 2021



