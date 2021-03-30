Abhishek Bachchan on playing Harshad Mehta: We haven’t tried to whitewash him

Abhishek Bachchan on playing Harshad Mehta: We haven’t tried to whitewash him

Mid-Day

Published

Bringing a fictionalised tale inspired by Harshad Mehta in The Big Bull, Abhishek Bachchan says moral responsibility to not glorify the protagonist rests with the director and actors.

Full Article