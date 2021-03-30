Van Jones: If Chauvin Isn’t Convicted, ‘It Will Be Perceived as Open Season’ Telling Cops They ‘Can Literally Get Away With Murder in Broad Daylight’
Van Jones had an emotional reaction to the footage from the Derek Chauvin trial, telling CNN’s Chris Cuomo that seeing the video clip of Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck “frustrated, retriggered, retraumatized” him and “everybody I’m talking to,” because if Chauvin isn’t convicted, “it will be perceived as open season telling police officers from […]Full Article