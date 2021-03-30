Sons Of Kemet Announce New Album 'Black To The Future'

It's out on May 14th...



Mercury nominated jazz voyagers *Sons Of Kemet* will release new album 'Black To The Future' on May 14th.



The group earned *a Mercury nod* for their album 'Your Queen Is A Reptile', a riveting piece of politicised, boundary-less creation.



'Black To The Future' builds on this, with the core collective joined by guests that range from poet Moor Mother to grime don D Double E, via Lianne La Havas.



Leader Shabaka Hutchings comments: “The meaning is not universal and the cultural context of the listener will shape their understanding. Yet in the end, the overarching message remains the same: For humanity to progress we must consider what it means to be Black to the Future.”



New song 'Hustle' is online now, with the nest of jazz innovation crafted by *Sons Of Kemet* pierced by Kojey Radical's whispered lines.



Ashleigh Jadee directs the video, in which two dancers perform in the shadow of a London housing estate.



Hutchings adds: “The dancers represent the duality present within any struggle to transcend internal limitations. As the video progresses, we see that it’s only once the differing elements of the self are reconciled and act in unison that rebirth (symbolised by the immersion in water) can occur.”



Tune in now.



Photo Credit: *Udoma Janssen*



