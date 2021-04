Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya is the talk-of-the-town ever since she announced her big Bollywood debut under Karan Johar's banner. While she is slated to begin working for her first film in July this year, ETimes got in touch with her stylist, Meagan Concessio, who has been working with the star kid over the last two years and also her mother, Maheep Kapoor.