Seth Rogen clarifies Emma Watson comments, says she did not storm off set of 'This is the End'
Published
Seth Rogen said he misrepresented a story about Emma Watson storming off the set of 'This is the End.'Full Article
Published
Seth Rogen said he misrepresented a story about Emma Watson storming off the set of 'This is the End.'Full Article
Seth Rogen said Emma Watson did not “storm off the set” of 2013 comedy This Is The End and dismissed the idea she was “in..
A fan, who claimed to be an extra on the 2013 spoof comedy film, previously said they saw "Harry Potter" alum Emma Watson walk off..