Russell Crowe has joined up with the cast of new Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder in a mystery role, according to Deadline.Full Article
Russell Crowe reportedly joins cast of Thor: Love and Thunder in mystery role
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Russell Crowe boards Thor: Love and Thunder
Bang Media International Limited
Russell Crowe has been spotted with the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder' and is reportedly set to appear in the upcoming Marvel..
Russell Crowe joins cast of Thor: Love and Thunder
Bang Media International Limited