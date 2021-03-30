Ariana Grande Joins The Voice for Season 21
Published
This is The Voice--with Ariana Grande! The "Thank U, Next" singer announced on Tuesday, March 30, that she'll be joining coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend...Full Article
Published
This is The Voice--with Ariana Grande! The "Thank U, Next" singer announced on Tuesday, March 30, that she'll be joining coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend...Full Article
Ariana Grande is joining season 21 of The Voice as a coach! The 27-year-old singer announced the news on her Twitter account, and..