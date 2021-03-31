Anushka Sharma returns to work

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli turned parents in January this year, as they welcomed their daughter Vamika on January 11. And newbie mom Anushka is all set to balance her duties at home with her professional commitments. The actress has resumed shoot two months before she was expected to face the camera! Anushka was scheduled to return to work in May this year, but the ‘PK’ actress was spotted at the shoot of an endorsement, looking drop-dead gorgeous!