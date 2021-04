Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty starrer ‘Hera Pheri’ is one of the most loved films in Hindi cinema. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film went on to become everyone’s favourite. From its funny storyline to performances and songs, the film is a perfect blend of entertainment. Today, the film has completed 21 years and on the special occasion, Suniel has shared a note on social media.