my bloody valentine Hit Streaming, Physical Re-Issues Confirmed

They have signed to Domino...



*my bloody valentine* have hit streaming.



The legendary shoegaze band have signed to Domino, amid a flurry of activity.



Taking their catalogue to *streaming for the very first time*, the move covers seminal albums and rarities alike.



Alongside this, full vinyl re-issues of 'Isn't Anything', *'Loveless'*, and 'm b v' have been prepared for release.



Out on May 21st, the albums will be accompanied by the compilation 'ep’s 1988-1991 and rare tracks'.



Exciting times!



