Hera Pheri was followed by a sequel titled Phir Hera Pheri in 2006, and talk of a third film in the series keeps happening off and on.Full Article
Hera Pheri turns 21: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Gulshan Grover get nostalgic
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
'Each scene better than the other': Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty get nostalgic on 21 years of 'Hera Pheri'
DNA
Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty even remembered late Om Puri and Neeraj Vora while penning on 'Hera Pheri'.