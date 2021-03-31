Kirsten Dunst reveals she is pregnant with second child, shows off baby bump
Published
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are all set to welcome a new family member. The much-in-love couple is expecting their second child.Full Article
Published
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are all set to welcome a new family member. The much-in-love couple is expecting their second child.Full Article
Kirsten Dunst has revealed she is pregnant with her second child.
And baby will soon make four for Kirsten Dunst and husband Jesse Plemons.
Kirsten Dunst is pregnant and expecting her second child with Jesse Plemons! The 38-year-old actress announced the news that she..