Sharon Osbourne Sickened by Racist Label Following 'The Talk' Exit
Published
The 68-year-old wife of Ozzy Osbourne is said to be 'bitterly disappointed' with the controversy that led to her departure from the CBS daytime talk show.Full Article
Published
The 68-year-old wife of Ozzy Osbourne is said to be 'bitterly disappointed' with the controversy that led to her departure from the CBS daytime talk show.Full Article
Piers Morgan has jumped to the defence of his friend Sharon Osbourne following her exit from her U.S. show The Talk .