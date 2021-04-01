DJ Quik's April Fool's Prank Isn't Going Down Too Well

He told fans he was shot...



American hip-hop artist *DJ Quik* has riled fans with his April Fool's prank.



The Compton artist released his debut album back in 1991, and his risen to become one of the most prominent producers in American music.



Deciding that he wanted to play a trick on fans, DJ Quik placed a message on Instagram this morning (April 1st) saying he had been shot 10 times.



The producer had previously been involved in a feud with MC Eiht and his group Compton's Most Wanted, while he was also tangential to the East Coast-West Coast row.



With America waking up, some news outlets began reporting the shooting as fact, accelerating the story.



Messages of support poured in, before DJ Quik revealed the truth - it was an April Fool's Day prank.







It looks like DJ Quik is getting an early start with the April Fools jokes https://t.co/JpTDrdIFMH pic.twitter.com/QO5RFy9RJY



— TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) April 1, 2021



That being said, many fans weren't happy. One wrote: "DJ Quik needs his ass beat. LIKE TODAY!!!! This shit is not even funny!" while another added: "why in the FUCK would you do some corny shit like that for clicks????"



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

