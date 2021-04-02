Sharon Stone says she paid Leonardo DiCaprio`s salary for The Quick and the Dead

Sharon Stone says she paid Leonardo DiCaprio`s salary for The Quick and the Dead

Mid-Day

Published

In the memoir, Sharon Stone reflects on everything, from her painful childhood in Pennsylvania to films such as erotic thriller "Basic Instinct" and Martin Scorsese`s mobster epic "Casino", which had earned her an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe award.

Full Article