In the memoir, Sharon Stone reflects on everything, from her painful childhood in Pennsylvania to films such as erotic thriller "Basic Instinct" and Martin Scorsese`s mobster epic "Casino", which had earned her an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe award.Full Article
Sharon Stone says she paid Leonardo DiCaprio`s salary for The Quick and the Dead
Mid-Day
