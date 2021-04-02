Along with the update, the actor also shared a picture of a health worker giving him the shot. In the picture on the blog post, he is seen in a white kurta pyjama, wearing a head gear and large glasses.Full Article
Amitabh Bachchan gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Big B gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
IndiaTimes
Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his blog to announce that he has received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination. The megastar..