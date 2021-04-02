BREAKING: Suspect Killed in Capitol Car Attack Identified

BREAKING: Suspect Killed in Capitol Car Attack Identified

Mediaite

Published

The suspect who rammed his car into two Capitol Police officers, killing one and injuring another on Constitution Avenue Friday, has been identified. NBC News reported that the suspect is Noah Green, 25, of Indiana. Green was shot dead by police after ramming his car into a barricade and then charging at officers with a […]

Full Article