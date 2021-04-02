Southside Claims Offset Tried To Rob Lil Uzi Vert

Southside Claims Offset Tried To Rob Lil Uzi Vert

SOHH

Published

808 Mafia boss Southside has a message for Lil Uzi Vert. The production icon went to social media to reveal who he saved the rap superstar from getting robbed by and also drop some threatening words. Southside Reveals Offset Tried To Rob Lil Uzi Southside went on Instagram Live to go straight at the Philadelphia […]

Full Article