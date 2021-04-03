Alabama Shakes drummer Steven Johnson denies child abuse allegations after arrest
Published
Alabama Shakes drummer Steven Johnson claims he's innocent of child abuse charges that were filed against him, his lawyer says.Full Article
Published
Alabama Shakes drummer Steven Johnson claims he's innocent of child abuse charges that were filed against him, his lawyer says.Full Article
The rock band's drummer has been booked on a variety of charges, including 'willful torture, willful abuse and cruelly beating or..