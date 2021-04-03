Barack Obama Names The JAY-Z Verse He Knows By Heart

Former President Barack Obama is a big fan of rap legend JAY-Z and he’s not afraid to prove it. The renowned politician proudly revealed his favorite verse and track by Hov, along with reciting the line for viewers. Barack Obama Names His Favorite JAY-Z Verse Obama shared that his favorite verse came from the track, […]

